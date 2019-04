VT prof: Amazing how much has survived inside Notre Dame

A Virginia Tech professor who has lived and studied in France says despite the extensive damage to Notre Dame Cathderal, it’s amazing that almost all the architecture and craftsmanship inside have apparently survived. Richard Shryock says the cathedral has survived many other challenges in its 850 years, and there is nothing to suggest it will be any different this time. He spoke with WFIR’s Evan Jones:

