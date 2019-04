Roanoke Valley Broadband Authority recognized nationally

The Roanoke Valley Broadband Authority has been recognized nationally as the “Local Project of the Year.” That happened last week at The Broadband Communities Conference in Austin, Texas. The Coalition for Local Internet Choice cited the Roanoke Valley Broadband Authority for a “state of the art open-access fiber system,” that has also been “a driver for regional economic development.” There is a 95 mile fiber optic network in place to date. Frank Smith is president and CEO for the Authority:

