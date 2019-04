Police in Buena Vista are asking for help in finding a 13-year-old girl missing since late Sunday night. Police say Brooklyn Hoyle left her home at that time and has not been since.

News release: The Buena Vista Police Department needs your assistance in locating the following juvenile who left her home on Sunday, April 21st at approximately 11:00 pm: Brooklyn Lashae Hoyle – Age 13. Anyone having any information is asked to call the Buena Vista Police Department at 540-261-6171.