Latest Outdoor Benchmark Analysis compares Roanoke area to peer communities

A 2018 update of the first “Outdoor Benchmark Analysis” in 2012 that compared the Roanoke region to “peer outdoor communities” like Boulder Colorado, Asheville and Chattanooga has been released. It shows the Roanoke region gained in some categories, dropped back in a few others and was stable elsewhere. The new Outdoor Benchmark Analysis looks at miles of greenway, running events, outdoor employment and a host of other reference points. The Roanoke Regional Partnership will share the report with organizations like Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, where Landon Howard is the president:

See link to full report below:

https://documentcloud.adobe.com/link/track?uri=urn%3Aaaid%3Ascds%3AUS%3Ae95ea45d-31ad-46dc-8ed1-9a13a2e8192a