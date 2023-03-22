Police say kids were abducted, two face charges

| By

Two people have been arrested in connection to the runaway of two juveniles in Franklin County. Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says the mother of one of the kids, 47-year-old Melissa Dawn Trainer, and 57-year-old Thomas Morris were arrested. Investigators determined the kids weren’t allowed to leave once they arrived at a Thaxton Road residence in the Snowville area – that’s southeastern Pulaski County. Trainer was charged with Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor and Obstruction of Justice, while Morris was charged with two counts of Abduction.