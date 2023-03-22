Police say kids were abducted, two face charges

Published March 22, 2023 | By Ian Price

Two people have been arrested in connection to the runaway of two juveniles in Franklin County. Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says the mother of one of the kids, 47-year-old Melissa Dawn Trainer, and 57-year-old Thomas Morris were arrested. Investigators determined the kids weren’t allowed to leave once they arrived at a Thaxton Road residence in the Snowville area – that’s southeastern Pulaski County. Trainer was charged with Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor and Obstruction of Justice, while Morris was charged with two counts of Abduction.

