Police: Roanoke man hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds

From Roanoke Police: On October 10, just before midnight, Roanoke Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 2700 block of 10th St NW. On arrival officers located Juan Lopez-Velasquez, 28 of Roanoke, with multiple gunshot wounds. Lopez-Velasquez was transported by Roanoke Fire-EMS to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries. This Investigation is on going. Roanoke Police do not believe there is any immediate threat to the community concerning this incident. Anyone having information concerning this incident in encouraged to contact the Roanoke Police Department at (540) 853-2212.