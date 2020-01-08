Police: Roanoke death investigated as a homicide

Roanoke Police say a man’s death last night is being investigated as a homicide, but they are not yet releasing many details. Officers were called to the 800 block of Shenandoah Avenue, where Roanoke Fire-EMS crews were already treating the victim; police say he died a short time later. So far, there is no word on the victim’s name or the circumstances surrounding his death.

NEWS RELEASE: On January 7, 2020 just after 10:30 pm, Roanoke Police responded to the 800 block of Shenandoah Ave NW in reference to a report of suspicious circumstances. Arriving officers located an injured adult male being attended to by Roanoke Fire-EMS. The male was transported by Roanoke Fire-EMS to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he died a short while later. The cause of death and the circumstances surrounding his injuries is under investigation. No arrests have been made at this time regarding this incident. This is an ongoing investigation. This incident is being investigated as a homicide at this time. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.