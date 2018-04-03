Woman opens fire at YouTube, 4 wounded and shooter dead

YouTube employee Vadim Lavrusik posted on Twitter that he heard gunshots and saw people running. He said he was barricaded in a room with his co-workers before being safely evacuated. Will Hudson said his friend who works for YouTube texted him about the shooter. “I think there might be a shooter in my building,” read one text. “The fire alarm went off so we started to evacuate and then people (started) running saying there was a shooter.” Hudson said his friend has made it safely back to San Francisco and is in contact with his family. Hudson said he’s become accustomed to hearing about such violence but has never been so close to it before. “It just feels strange. It feels like it could really be anyone. That’s really the strangeness of it,” he said. Calls and emails to YouTube representatives were not immediately returned.