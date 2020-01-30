Police investigating fatal vehicle crash in Henry County

FROM VIRGINIA STATE POLICE: Virginia State Police Trooper M.S. Zola is investigating a single vehicle crash which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Wednesday (Jan 29), at 10:26 p.m. on Route 58, west of Route 684 in Henry County.A 1999 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck was traveling west on Route 58, when the vehicle crossed the roadway and came to a stop against an embankment.The driver was identified as Ronnie William Robertson, 61, of Spencer, Va. Mr. Robertson was wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.Mr. Robertson is believed to have had a medical emergency prior to the crash.The crash remains under investigation.