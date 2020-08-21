Police investigating fatal shooting in Southeast Roanoke

From Roanoke Police Department: On August 20, 2020 just before 8:00pm, Roanoke Police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound at the intersection of Garden City Blvd SE and Riverland Road SE. Responding officers located an adult male victim just off the roadway. Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced him deceased on scene. This incident is being investigated as a homicide. No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.