Griffith: Postal Service funding is not the big issue

The House of Representatives has been called back from its August recess for an unusual Saturday session tomorrow, one that will consider a proposal for increased United States Postal Service funding through the November election. Congressman Morgan Griffith says while he is ready to be in Washington at any time, this session is not addressing the country’s most pressing issue. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones.

