Police arrest suspect for February hit-run fatal accident

UPDATED MAY 15: Roanoke Police have identified and arrested Gene Gallimore, 59 of Roanoke, and charged him with the February 13, 2019 felony hit and run of Linda Pierson. Gallimore is also charged with not having an operator’s license.

PREVIOUS FROM ROANOKE CITY POLICE: On February 13, 2019 at around 7 pm, Roanoke Police responded to the intersection of 5th Street and Campbell Avenue SW in regard to a traffic crash involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, officers located a female victim, later identified as Linda Pierson, 58 of Roanoke, lying on the sidewalk near the intersection. She was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by Roanoke Fire-EMS, where she died from her injuries.At this time, we are investigating this incident as a fatal hit and run. No arrests have been made in this case.If anyone saw this incident or has information, please call us at(540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.