Police: Accident blocks Electric Road at Tanglewood Mall

Roanoke County Police say Electric Road will be blocked in the Tanglewood Mall area until further notice. We have already received reports of big backups in both directions. Police say the roadway is blocked from Elm View Road to Ogden Road; that is the stretch in front of Grand Furniture, Macados and Panera. Police are not yet releasing any further accident details.