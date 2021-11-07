Police: 2 dead in shootings inside northern Va. home

| By

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) — Two young men were killed in a shootout inside a northern Virginia home, authorities said. Police were still looking Saturday for what officers consider a suspect who fled the scene.

Joseph James Harden and Zhabriell Antoine Perkins, both 20 and from Woodbridge, died Friday at the residence in Woodbridge, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

The shootings happened late in the morning when police said Perkins and another intruder forcibly entered the home and gunfire was exchanged. Inside the residence was Harden, a 59-year-old woman who was the homeowner, and two other men working on the house, a police news release said.

One of the workers also was shot and received a non-life-threatening injury. The homeowner and the other worker weren’t injured.

The disturbance wasn’t random, according to the news release, with Harden believed to be the target.

Police haven’t located the second intruder, whom they say fled on foot to a sport utility vehicle.