Plan to name park for Nancy Reagan faces headwinds

| By

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) – In one of Virginia’s most liberal jurisdictions, political leaders are just saying ‘no’ to a proposal in Congress to name a popular park for former first lady Nancy Reagan. Legislation sponsored by Georgia Republican Jody Hice passed a House committee last month to rename Gravelly Point Park for the former first lady. The park is on federal land adjacent to Ronald Reagan National Airport beside the Potomac River. The proposal, though, is not supported by political leaders in Arlington County, where the park is located. Rep. Don Beyer, the Democrat who represents Arlington County in Congress, is fighting the bill. The park is popular with visitors for the impressive view it provides of landings and takeoffs at the airport.