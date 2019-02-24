Pickup falls from I-81 bridge onto roadway below

News release: State Police are investigating a crash that occurred at 5:03 p.m. on Interstate 81 northbound at the 140 exit to Thompson Memorial Blvd in Roanoke County. A white pickup has ran off the left side of the roadway on Interstate 81, into the median and has fallen onto Thompson Memorial Blvd. It is unknown what caused the crash at this time. We do not have the condition of the driver, other than the driver is injured. Thompson Memorial Blvd will be closed for an extended period of time while the investigation is conducted.