Photos: Man sought for breaking into, stealing from vehicles

During July and August there have been numerous thefts from vehicles here in Botetourt County. The suspect is breaking into vehicles during the nighttime in area neighborhoods. The suspect is stealing numerous items from the vehicles including pocket books and other valuables. The suspect is then using the stolen credit cards to make purchases at area stores. Please remember to lock your vehicles and be aware of your surroundings. The attached pictures are of the suspect using the stolen credit cards at area stores in Roanoke City. Anyone with information please call the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office 540-473-8230