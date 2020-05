“Pet Food Drive-Through Pantry” tomorrow at Berglund Center

A Roanoke animal shelter plans to help many people struggling in current times by distributing pet food tomorrow — and you don’t have to leave your vehicle. Angels of Assisi will conduct its pet foot pantry event at the Berglund Center parking lot from noon until 2:00 pm. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

