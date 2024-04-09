Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by a car on Hershberger Road

Update: Hershberger Road has reopened.

Previous: Roanoke City Police say a pedestrian sustained what appeared to be serious injuries when they were hit by a car this morning on Hershberger Road NW. Evidence indicates a driver was traveling west on Hershberger when the pedestrian entered the road and was hit. The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with authorities.Westbound lanes of Hershberger Road NW between Bean Street and Williamson Road NW are closed.

Previous: A listener is reporting that someone was hit by a car this morning on Hershberger Road in Roanoke City. No word on the person’s condition at this time.