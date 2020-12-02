Patients hospitalized for COVID in region increase 50% in four weeks

| By

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Roanoke, Lynchburg and Southside-based health systems has increased almost 20% in the last week — and 50% in the last four weeks. Carilion, the Salem V-A Medical Center, Centra and Sovah (SO-vuh) collectively report a 25% increase in the number of patients on ventilators in the last seven days.

December 2: Here are updated numbers for the Near Southwest Region (which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah, and VA facilities) as of today:

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 280

ICU patients: 61

Ventilator patients: 30

Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 27

November 25:

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 234

ICU patients: 49

Ventilator patients: 24

Hospitalized PUIs: 29

November 4:

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 186

ICU patients: 40

Ventilator patients: 22

Hospitalized PUIs: 46