Patients hospitalized for COVID in region increase 50% in four weeks

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Roanoke, Lynchburg and Southside-based health systems has increased almost 20% in the last week — and 50% in the last four weeks. Carilion, the Salem V-A Medical Center, Centra and Sovah (SO-vuh) collectively report a 25% increase in the number of patients on ventilators in the last seven days.
December 2: Here are updated numbers for the Near Southwest Region (which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah, and VA facilities) as of today:
Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 280
- ICU patients: 61
- Ventilator patients: 30
Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 27
November 25:
Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 234
- ICU patients: 49
- Ventilator patients: 24
Hospitalized PUIs: 29
November 4:
Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 186
- ICU patients: 40
- Ventilator patients: 22
Hospitalized PUIs: 46