Local used vehicle values here hold up slightly better than nationwide

If you are thinking of selling a vehicle you own, chances are good you will get more for it than you did a year ago — and values are holding up slightly better in our region than they are nationally. The numbers come from i-See-Cars-dot-com, which tracks millions of used vehicle sales across the country. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

As examples, iSeeCars.com numbers show that a Doge Ram pickup truck is likely to cost you about $6,000 more now that than last year at this time, and a Ford Mustang coupe runs about $5,000 higher.