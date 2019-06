Path appears clear for approval of Salem property tax increase

The path now seems clear for Salem City Council to enact the first property tax increase since 1988. City officials say the hike is vital in funding long-sought renovations to Salem High School. With Monday’s public hearing and initial vote now done, all that remains is final approval a week from Monday. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

