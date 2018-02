Parents say more can be done for security at Roanoke Co. Schools

| By

A Cave Spring Middle School student has been taken to a juvenile detention center after bringing a loaded handgun to school. WFIR’s Lillian Boyd reports on the emotionally charged Roanoke County school board meeting that followed the incident. Former candidate for the 8th District at the House of Delegates Bryan Keele was at the meeting.

