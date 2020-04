Pandemic or not, animal rescue transports continue on I-81

| By

An effort to transport rescued animals through Virginia is continuing despite the growing difficulties in doing so. They’re called the Interstate 81 Corridor Transports, a Facebook group that coordinates moving rescued animals to places they are more likely to find homes — and less likely to be euthanized. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story:

04-03 Animal Rescue Wrap-WEB

Click here for the organization’s Facebook page