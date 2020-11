Our political analyst fears widespread unrest in election aftermath

The vote reporting begins tomorrow evening, but it will continue for days – and our political analyst says he means every word when expressing fears of civil unrest amid the uncertainty that may follow, no matter what the outcome. Some states accept only the absentee and mail-in votes they receive by tomorrow, but others extend their deadline for days – including some key states that may determine the presidential race outcome. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

