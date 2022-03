Single message didn’t fit all says health district director

After about two years of delivering a weekly virtual news conference on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in the New River Health District, director Noelle Bissell conducted her last scheduled one today. There were a lot of lessons learned over the past two years says Bissell. As COVID-19 transitions from “pandemic” to “endemic” Bissell says the local health district looks to focus on other issues, including bringing immunizations up to date for local school children.