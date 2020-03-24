One person injured in Roanoke County shooting

From Roanoke County Police Department: On March 24, 2020 at approximately 0106am officers with the Roanoke County Police Department responded to a disturbance with weapons call at 4333 Electric Rd (Copper Croft Apts.). The call was upgraded while officers were en route to a shooting call a single victim had been shot in the leg. Upon officers arriving and securing the scene the victim was treated and transported to a local hospital by paramedics for a non-life threatening wound to his leg. The suspect had already fled the scene before officers arrived in a possible silver sedan or an AUDI.