One person injured during Salem structure fire

The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to a structure fire at 512 Front Avenue Monday evening at approximately 6:31 p.m. All residents who were inside the duplex style home were able to escape, but one person suffered a non-life-threatening burn injury and a family dog died in the fire. The first unit arrived within four minutes of receiving the call and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the second floor .It took firefighters just over an hour to contain the blaze, and the home sustained heavy fire and water damage. Approximately 23 personnel from the Salem Fire & EMS Department(Truck 1, Engine 2, Engine 3, Medic 801, Medic 802, Medic 803, & Medic 804, Fire Medic 1, Battalion 1, Fire Marshal 2), and the Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department (Wagon 3) assisted with incident. The Salem Fire Marshal’s Office has determined the incident was accidental in nature, caused by an electrical problem. The damage has been estimated at $100,000and the displaced victims are being assisted by family members.