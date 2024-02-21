One person dead and ten others displaced following Roanoke fire

| By

Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to a structure fire yesterday in the 500 block of Campbell Ave SW. First arriving crews found smoke coming from the second floor. Upon entry, crews located a victim that was removed from the structure and transported to the hospital by Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel. Despite all efforts by Roanoke Fire EMS personnel and hospital staff, the individual passed away. Fire investigators are working diligently to determine the cause and origin of this fire. Also, 10 occupants were displaced and Roanoke Emergency Management Staff worked to relocate these individuals