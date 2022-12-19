One person charged with murder after Roanoke County fire

Just before 4:00 p.m. Sunday, Roanoke County Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a structure fire in the 6200 block of Darby Road. The fire was contained quickly. A female was found deceased inside the home. Roanoke County Police was called to the scene and is now conducting a homicide investigation. One person was taken into custody Sunday and has been charged with second degree murder. The identity of the suspect will be released at a later time. There is no additional information regarding the investigation to release at this time.