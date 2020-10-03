One injured during shooting in Southeast Roanoke

On October 3, 2020 at approximately 12:00pm, Roanoke Police were notified of shots fired in the 1000 block of Penmar Avenue SE. A short time later, officers were notified that an adult male with what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound arrived via personal transport to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Officers responded to the hospital to speak with the man. Preliminary investigation indicates the parties involved are acquainted with one other and met at the park. Further details are limited at this time. No arrests have been made regarding this incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.