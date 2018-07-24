One dead in Botetourt County crash

From news release: Virginia State Police Trooper A.C. Price is investigating a motor vehicle crash which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred today (Jul 23) at 11:57 a.m. on Interstate 81, southbound at the 150 mile marker in Botetourt County.

A 1999 Toyota 4Runner was merging onto Interstate 81 from the 150 entrance ramp, when the 4Runner swerved, lost control, and was struck by a 2016 tractor trailer.

The 1999 Toyota was driven by Stephen Flick, of Clinton, TN. Mr. Flick was injured and was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The passenger, Beth A. Flick, 58, also of Clinton, TN was wearing her seatbelt. Ms. Flick was injured and was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where she later died.

The Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team assisted with the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.