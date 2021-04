On Weed Day, AAA says Va legalization presents traffic safety concerns

| By

Many marijuana users call April 20th — or 4/20 — as “Weed Day”, and this year, it comes as Virginia prepares to legalize possession of small amounts. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the new law’s potential impact on highway safety should not be overlooked. Spokesperson Martha Mead says numbers from other states that previously passed similar laws send a cautionary message here, as WFIR’s Evan Jones reports:

Possession of up to an ounce of marijuana becomes legal in Virginia July 1st.