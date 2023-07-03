Officer-involved fatal shooting in Clifton Forge

First Aid was administered to Tamanini at the scene. While being transported to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. His remains were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy. Tamanini’s last known address was Williamsville, Va.

No law enforcement were injured during the course of the incident.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Salem Field Office is investigating the incident at the request of the Clifton Forge Police Chief. Once state police concludes its investigation, the criminal investigative findings will be turned over to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for final review and adjudication.