Officer-involved fatal shooting in Clifton Forge

NEWS RELEASE: The Virginia State Police investigation remains ongoing into the fatal officer-involved shooting in Clifton Forge, Va. Friday afternoon (June 30, 2023).
The incident began shortly after 2 p.m. when the Clifton Forge Police Department received an emergency call for an ongoing domestic situation at a residence in the 1600 block of Oak Hill Ave. The police officers and an Alleghany County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the residence. Once inside, they encountered Leonidas R. Tamanini, 38, who began threatening them and then charged at them. One of the police officers discharged his department-issued handgun and struck Tamanini.
First Aid was administered to Tamanini at the scene. While being transported to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. His remains were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy. Tamanini’s last known address was Williamsville, Va.
No law enforcement were injured during the course of the incident.
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Salem Field Office is investigating the incident at the request of the Clifton Forge Police Chief. Once state police concludes its investigation, the criminal investigative findings will be turned over to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for final review and adjudication.