NRV passenger rail supporters remain confident, note need for patience

The group behind efforts to see Amtrak service extended to the New River Valley say state transportation officials are firmly behind the idea — but local supporters must be prepared to remain patient. Rail advocates say visit last week from Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine to Christiansburg was very encouraging. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story:

