Mutli-vehicle accident blocks southbound Interstate 81

For the second time in four days, a multi-vehicle accident is blocking Interstate 81. This time, it is on the southbound side in the Arcadia area near mile marker 168. A northbound accident Thursday in the Glenvar area killed two people and blocked the highway for hours.

From VDOT: On I-81 at mile marker 167.9 in the County of Botetourt, motorists can expect delays due to a multi-vehicle accident. All South lanes are closed. Traffic backups are approximately 4.5 miles. There is one mile of northbound congestion.