NPS proposes camping fee increases

The National Park Service is asking for public input on changes to its camping fee structure. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports the last time the fees were increased was 2016.

Submit comments electronically via https://parkplanning.nps.g ov/BLRI2024fees.

Comments may also be submitted via mail to: Blue Ridge Parkway HQ

199 Hemphill Knob Road

Asheville, NC 28803

RE: Campground fee comment