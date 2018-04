Now hiring: Sheetz looks for 500 more workers in Virginia

Sheetz stores across the region are looking for more full- and part-time workers, and they are conducting open job interviews all day Wednesday. Company spokesperson Nick Ruffner:

Ruffner says Sheetz plans to add 500 positions to the 2,000people already working at its 78 Virginia stores. He urges anyone interested for consideration to dress up tomorrow and head for any store ready to interview.

