Lawmakers returning for special budget session

| By

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Virginia lawmakers are coming back to the Capitol to try and pass a budget after failing to do so earlier this year. Lawmakers are set to return Wednesday to open up a special session on the budget, but they aren’t expected to do anything beyond procedural moves. Passage of a state spending plan is expected to take weeks or longer. An intraparty feud between Republicans in the GOP-led General Assembly over whether to expand Medicaid has caused the budget stalemate. Pro-expansion legislators appear to have the momentum after a key Republican senator announced he was switching positions last week, a move that gives lawmakers who favor Medicaid expansion a majority in both chambers of the GOP-led General Assembly. But sticking points remain, and the passage of Medicaid expansion isn’t guaranteed.