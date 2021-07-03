Not too late to sign up: Four on the 4th race is tomorrow

Four on the 4th is one of the main annual fundraisers for the Boys & Girls Clubs of SWVA, and they rely on the financial support from this race to provide summer camps and after school programs for disadvantaged youth in Roanoke City, Franklin County and Montgomery County.

In 2020 [when the race was virtual], we had a record number of participants and were able to raise over $30,000 for the Boys & Girls Clubs of SWVA.