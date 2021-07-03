Not too late to sign up: Four on the 4th race is tomorrow

Four on the 4th is one of the main annual fundraisers for the Boys & Girls Clubs of SWVA, and they rely on the financial support from this race to provide summer camps and after school programs for disadvantaged youth in Roanoke City, Franklin County and Montgomery County. In 2020 [when the race was virtual], we had a record number of participants and were able to raise over $30,000 for the Boys & Girls Clubs of SWVA.
Four on the 4th has become a 4th of July tradition among friends and family in the Roanoke Valley to kick off the holidays’ festivities. We invite you to help us break our record of participants (513 4-milers), and register for Four on the 4th!
Sign up today until 6pm at Fleet Feet Roanoke, or by 7:45 tomorrow morning before the 8am race starting and ending at the Wells Fargo Plaza in downtown Roanoke.