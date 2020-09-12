Northern Virginia school system hacked, data held for ransom

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s largest school system has been hacked and the attackers are seeking a ransom payment to keep them from disclosing stolen personal information.

WRC-TV in Washington reports that the internet hacking group Maze posted some of the data stolen from Fairfax County Public Schools, including student disciplinary records and grades, to prove its hack was successful.

The school system confirmed the hack and said it is investigating and working with law enforcement.