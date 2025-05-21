Northern Virginia Democratic Congressman Gerry Connolly passed away this morning after a long battle with cancer. In a statement Connolly’s family said in part “ we were fortunate to share Gerry with Northern Virginia for nearly 40 years because that was his joy, his purpose, and passion.” Connolly, who was 75, recently gave up his position as Ranking Member of the House Oversight Committee due to his fight with cancer.

