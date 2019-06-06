Northam to ceremonially sign I-81 funding bill Friday in Salem

Governor Northam travels to Salem Friday for a ceremonial signing of the legislation providing a permanent funding stream for long-sought improvements to Interstate 81. The funding package approved this year includes an increase in gas taxes in cities and counties along the Interstate 81 corridor, an increase goes into effect July 1. The Commonwealth Transportation Board has identified more than $2 billion in safety and traffic flow improvements most needed along the highway’s length from Bristol to Winchester. It is the longest interstate highway within Virginia.