Virginia Tech football and basketball returning to WFIR this Fall

Virginia Tech Hokies football and basketball will once again be heard on WFIR, returning with “Tech Talk Live” on August 19th. UVA fans take note – Cavaliers football and basketball is staying with the Wheeler Broadcasting family – moving over to 97.7 FM “The Vibe.” Jon Laaser is Virginia Tech’s director of Broadcasting and the voice of the Hokies on radio:

