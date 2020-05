Northam signals mandated face mask order is coming

Be prepared for a possible major announcement on the mandated wearing of face masks in public places. Governor Northam said he would provide more information at his next COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday:

Northam said equity is an issue – making sure everyone has access to a facemask if the mandate to wear one statewide is enacted.