Northam reflects on first VA COVID case – 1 year ago today

(From Governor Ralph Northam’s Facebook past) “One year ago today, Virginia confirmed its first positive coronavirus case at Fort Belvoir. It has been a year filled with much loss, but Virginians have met every challenge with resilience and generosity. And today, we are seeing an ever-brighter light at the end of a long tunnel. None of us could have imagined what was coming,” said Governor Northam in a Facebook video post, while noting that more than 9000 Virginians have died from COVID-19 to date.