VDH releases latest coronavirus data from the Roanoke Valley

The Virginia Department of Health reports 26 new coronavirus cases in the Roanoke Valley in the last 24 hours along with 4 new deaths. Health officials say the department is still working through a backlog of death certificates for coronavirus-related deaths that occurred near the holidays, so it is unclear whether any of the newly-reported deaths are in fact recent. As for cases, there are 10 new cases reported in Roanoke City, 8 new cases in Roanoke County, and four each in Salem and Botetourt County. As for new deaths, 1 was reported in Roanoke County, and 3 were reported in Botetourt County.