Northam praises “vision” for VT-C in Roanoke

| By

Governor Northam made an unannounced visit to Roanoke this morning, speaking before the Business Council of the Roanoke-Blacksburg Region. He said providing state dollars to assist development of the Virginia Tech-Carilion School of Medicine — and the related research institute — brings many economic development returns. The medical school and research institute are envisioned as one of the region’s most likely sources of economic development in coming decades. He spoke afterwards with WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

11-16 Hunter Bite1