UPDATE: Man’s arrest is connected to baby’s disappearance

A Roanoke man is charged with illegally disposing of a body in Montgomery County, and officials now confirm that it is connected to Tuesday night’s disappearance of three-month-old Arieanna Day from her Roanoke home. Beyond that, officials say only 31-year-old Christopher Terry was arrested and jailed last night as part of an “active criminal investigation” in Roanoke, and for now, no further details yet being offered.

From the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office: On September 12, Investigators from our office were contacted by Detectives from Roanoke Police Department to assist with an active criminal investigation. At 9:16 p.m. on September 12, working in conjunction with Roanoke Police Department, Investigators from our office arrested 31 year old Andrew Christopher Terry of Roanoke, VA. He was charged in connection with the illegal disposal of a body. He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail with no bond. This is an on-going criminal investigation. No further information is available at this time.