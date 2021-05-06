Northam plans to lift most COVID restrictions June 15 but what about masks?

Governor Northam has set a target date of June 15 to lift most of the COVID-19 related restrictions in Virginia. Northam says this is contingent upon COVID case numbers continuing to decline and vaccination numbers to continue increasing. This would include an end to capacity limits inside businesses, restaurants, and entertainment and sports events. The governor says he is “hopeful” he may be able to lift mask mandates at the same time, but he expressed less certainty about that possibility. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

